MA Governor’s Council interviews Nominee Kimberly Budd for Chief Justice role in SJC

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Governor’s Council got the chance to interview the nominee for chief justice of the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

Nominee Kimberly Budd took questions for the council more than 4 hours before taking a break, and that questioning wrapped up just a short time ago.

The eight members of the Governor’s Council will decide Budd’s fate on the Supreme Judicial Court. Budd previously served on the court, but if confirmed she would become the court’s leader, a position that was previously held by the late Ralph Gants.

As Chief Justice, Budd will have to make decisions about important topics like healthcare, abortion access, and even the governor’s stay at home order. Council members spent the morning grilling Budd on her stance on many of these hot button issues.

Budd has ties to western Massachusetts, in fact, Her father is Wayne Budd, who was from Springfield. He served as the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts from 1989 to 1992.

As of right now, Budd has not been confirmed, councilors have blocked off their schedules for Friday, should they need more time to question her.