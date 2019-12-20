MA income tax rate will drop in January 2020

BOSTON (WWLP) – Back in 2002 a plan was put in place to lower the income tax rate in Massachusetts, and after hitting several economic benchmarks that goal was achieved for 2020.

The Baker Administration announced that the income tax rate will drop .05 percent starting January 1, 2020.

Based on certain state revenue milestones, more than $80 million will be returned to taxpayers in 2020, a figure that’s expected to more than double in 2021.

“An I’m sure for a lot of folks on the taxpayer side it was a long time coming but obviously we’re thrilled to be back at 5 percent we filed it in our budget,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

The 5 percent income tax rate is the lowest it’s been in decades, something that Gov. Baker attributes to fiscal discipline and the Commonwealth’s growing economy.

Even though the change in percentage is a small one, Massachusetts residents can still expect to see a little bit more money in their pockets in 2020.