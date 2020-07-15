MA joining multi-state coalition in push for more electric vehicles on roads

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is joining forces with 13 other states and the District of Columbia to produce more electric vehicles, well electric trucks in particular.

This agreement is part of a ‘joint memorandum of understanding,’ which sets some lofty goals for electric vehicle sales here in Massachusetts. If achieved, Governor Charlie Baker believes this could transform our transportation sector.

Under the agreement, care sales in Massachusetts should include 30 percent electric vehicles by 2030 and 100 percent by 2050. Participating states will use a multi-state Task Force to develop and implement an action plan.

Fleets targeted under the agreement include large pickup trucks, vans, delivery trucks, and box trucks, as well as school and transit busses. Currently, transportation is the greatest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.

To help both companies and individuals get their hands on an electric vehicle, the Baker administration has expanded the electric vehicle rebate program to include commercial and non-profit fleets.