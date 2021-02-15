MA labor unions push to get educators and school staff vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – Several major labor unions in Massachusetts have come up with a plan to vaccinate eligible teachers.

We’re seeing a real push to get educators vaccinated, but state health experts believe the vaccine rollout should stay the way it is. Under the current vaccine rollout plan, early education workers and k-12 workers are in the third part of Phase 2.

This means they are set to receive vaccines after 75-year-olds, after 65-year-olds, and after those with preexisting conditions.

Several labor unions have sent a letter to HHS Secretary Marylou Sudders asking her to consider vaccinating teachers a different way.

They noted that their plan doesn’t have teachers skipping the line, it simply asks for enough doses to vaccinate teachers between the ages of 65 and 74 that work in high need school districts.

Their plan would use EMTs and firefighters to administer the vaccines at schools a move that they believe could speed up the distribution and bring more students back into the classroom.