MA lawmakers approve mail-in voting extension

BOSTON (WWLP) – A proposal to extend mail-in voting passed the legislature Wednesday and is heading to the Governor’s desk for final approval.

Just like in 2020, Massachusetts voters will be able to mail their ballots in for all upcoming local elections. Lawmakers approved a supplemental budget Wednesday which if signed by the governor would extend mail-in voting until December 15. This is good news for Secretary of State William Galvin who is preparing for local elections in September.

“Holyoke and Northampton will be choosing new mayors, residents will have the opportunity to vote by mail and possibly vote early in person it’s up to the localities, but they absolutely will have the right to vote by mail,” Galvin told 22News.

The extension has already received pushback from organizations like the Mass Fiscal Alliance.

The group sent out a news release right after the bill was approved stating, “The most secure way to ensure your vote will count is by voting in person and on Election Day. Handing off your ballot to someone that is not an election worker comes with risk.”

The bill still sits on the governor’s desk and he does have the choice to Veto the extension, but lawmakers are optimistic that it will be signed into law.