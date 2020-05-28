MA lawmakers call for more Covid-19 data to be released by DPH

BOSTON (WWLP) – There has been some back and forth on this issue, but what I’ve been hearing from state lawmakers is that they want to see which communities (and they want to be specific on this) need resources like testing, PPE and even hospital equipment.

Both the House and Senate have filed data collection bills this session to call for more information from DPH. The state has taken active steps over the last few weeks to expand the amount of data available to the public.

DPH now releases daily and weekly updates about the sex, race, age, and location of Covid-19 cases in the Commonwealth, but when it comes to specific outbreaks like the one seen at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke, lawmakers still want more information.

“Absolutely tragically what has happened at our soldiers homes and we are not getting the data that we I think we need to be able to inform a course correction on this,” Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier said.

A large portion of the requested data has to do with what exactly is going on in nursing homes and long term care facilities across the state.

The Senate took the bill up Thursday during its session but they have not reached an agreement on the language yet.