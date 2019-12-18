MA lawmakers consider additional penalties for illegal marijuana sellers

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than a year after the first recreational dispensary opened in Massachusetts, there is still a large number of people who get their products from the black market, something that medical experts say has contributed to vaping-related illnesses.

Medical marijuana patients testified in favor of a bill that would expand access to certain products, like marijuana vapes which were temporarily removed by the Governor’s ban.

“Well it’s been a nightmare, at least for me and other patients like me,” Frank Shaw said.

The Cannabis Control Commission voted last week to allow medical marijuana vapes to return to dispensary shelves as long as they have been tested and do not contain Vitamin E acetate.

The commission continues to warn residents that the black market and unregulated products still pose a health risk.

“Marijuana products that are going into the stream of commerce and being sold on the illicit side, we don’t know if they are complying with regulations, I think it’s probably safe to say that they are not,” Commissioner McBride said.

Opponents of the bill said it would disproportionately affect communities of color. They recommended that the committee make it easier for minorities to obtain a business license.

Since the state has decriminalization marijuana, the committee will now have to consider whether to impose civil punishments for anyone who is found selling illegal marijuana products.