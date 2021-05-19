MA lawmakers consider all options to get residents off unemployment

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts, like many other states in the nation, faces a shortage of workers as the economy begins to re-open.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill seem to agree on one thing and that is that we need to get more people off unemployment and back to work, but what they can’t seem to agree on is a strategy on how to do that.

Some states in New England like New Hampshire and Connecticut have decided to offer financial incentives to residents who get off long-term unemployment.

The programs in those states aim to replace the $300 extended unemployment benefits that residents were receiving from the federal government.

In Massachusetts, the discussion around unemployment is a little different.

“Whether we back away from accepting the $300 or we just make sure we require that if there’s a suitable job out there you have to take it or otherwise you do lose your benefits,” Rep. Kelly Pease told 22News.

Now, the legislature hasn’t made any final decisions around workforce development just yet but they say they want to address the issue as a whole.

Which would mean adjusting the cost of childcare and fixing the lack of public transportation in many parts of the state.