MA lawmakers consider extending session to pass several major bills

BOSTON (WWLP) – Typically, legislative sessions run for two years and bills have to be approved by July 31 in order for them to pass, but this year, the pandemic presented a new set of challenges.

Like delaying a state budget, and deliberations on other major bills like police reform, climate change, and economic development. Governor Charlie Baker says he’d like to see the legislature get these things done, no matter what it takes.

“There’s a bunch of things that I think we would believe would be good things to get settled,” Baker said.

Leaders of both the House and Senate have tossed around the idea of extending the session, though they are meeting every day this week to try and to get as much done as they can.

Many state lawmakers are up for re-election and they typically use the summer to campaign, so there are some mixed reviews about the possibility of extending.