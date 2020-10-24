MA lawmakers consider new ways to protect students from predators during online learning

BOSTON (WWLP) – Remote learning brings up a whole new set of challenges when it comes to dealing with online predators, many of whom are using this opportunity to find and target young children.

Schools that are going remote often give children an email address to be able to log in and complete their assignments.

Workers at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County say that kids are then using these email addresses to sign up for apps like snapchat, Instagram and tic tock.

“Parents don’t need to use Instagram everyday or use tic toc or snapchat everyday but just being aware of the privacy settings on it, how you’re having friends on there, how you sign up for one, just knowing the basics really is going to help them protect their kids,” Kayla Smith told 22News.

Parents can go onto these social media apps and implement parental controls.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Hampshire County also recommends that parents talk to their kids about safe internet practices so they are less susceptible to online predators.

40 percent of kids in grades 4 though 8 have connected with a stranger online. To find more information on how to keep your kids safe while they are on the computer check HERE.