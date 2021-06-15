MA lawmakers consider reinstating pandemic-era policies after state of emergency lifted

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state of emergency in Massachusetts was officially lifted at 12:01 Tuesday morning.

For over a week, there’s been a huge debate on Beacon Hill about extending popular policies that were used during the pandemic, but lawmakers failed to do so on Monday forcing them to take a different approach when they returned to the building Tuesday.

The state of emergency has officially expired, which means so did many of the policies that were put in place during the pandemic.

Restaurant owners and members of the public have been putting pressure on lawmakers to extend certain COVID-related measures, like cocktails to go and the use of public space for door dining.

“My hope and anticipation is that at some point in the next few days we’ll get a bill from them and that will sort of settle some of the concerns people have here,” Gov. Baker said on Tuesday.

Restaurant relates policies aren’t the only ones that lawmakers hope to extend.

Members of the legislature want to keep eviction protections in place and they also want to continue the requirement that that insurance companies must cover telehealth services.