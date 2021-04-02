MA lawmakers continue their investigation into the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (WWLP) – After the tragic deaths of 77 veterans at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, the state legislature wants to know exactly what went wrong and how a new facility could help to prevent it from ever happening again.

A committee was formed after the outbreak to look into exactly what happened at the facility. That committee was suppose to release it’s report by April 1st to make permanent changes to the way the Home is run but that deadline came and went.

In a statement, members of the committee wrote quote “Due to the seriousness of the events that unfolded at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home the committee has sought an extension of a few weeks to finalize its report.”

“We’re hearing that this bill will have a hearing in Bonding Monday and I fully anticipate that it will be voted out expeditiously and that we will take a vote on this,” Senator Velis told 22News.

Lawmakers do still have time to finalize their report and send it to the legislature for consideration. However, they will have to meet deadlines in both April and August in order to receive federal funding.