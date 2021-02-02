MA lawmakers continue their work to prevent local police from working with ICE

FILE – In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer looks on during an operation in Escondido, Calif. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement subpoenaed a sheriff’s office in the suburbs of Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, for information about two Mexican citizens wanted for deportation, a move that is part of a broader escalation of the conflict between federal officials and local government agencies over so-called sanctuary policies. ICE, the Homeland Security agency responsible for arresting and deporting people in the U.S. illegally, served the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Hillsboro, Oregon with the subpoenas in an attempt to get more information about two men, including one who has already been released from custody, said ICE spokeswoman Tanya Roman. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new legislative session is officially underway on Beacon Hill, which means lawmakers are refiling the bills that didn’t pass last session. Lawmakers have not given up on one specific bill.

The legislature is mostly working from home which makes the bill filing process a little bit more difficult, but that isn’t deterring Lawmakers from filing the same bill for the eighth year in a row.

The Safe Communities Act, which was refiled on Tuesday, would prevent local police officers from sharing information with federal immigration officers. Sponsors of the bill say the practice is preventing immigrant families from seeking critical healthcare which puts the entire community at risk.

Due to the pandemic and the additional public health risk that this practice causes, legislators are re-enforcing their commitment to the proposal.

They are hoping to see the bill reach the House and Senate floor for the first time so that it can finally be brought to a vote.

Now, the bill has dozens of co-sponsors which means it has gained support here on Beacon Hill. It currently sits in the Public Safety Committee and is waiting to receive a public hearing.