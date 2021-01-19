MA lawmakers continue to work despite potential political violence at MA statehouse

BOSTON (WWLP) – The additional checkpoints to get into the building and the barriers outside aren’t deterring lawmakers from getting their job done.

With the new legislative session in full swing, lawmakers are filing bills and preparing for their committee assignments.

All of this is being done as the nation braces for political unrest around the inauguration.

To protect lawmakers that are still coming in and out of the statehouse, the building has set up barriers around the enterances and police officers are now patrolling the grounds.

“Personally I feel confident doing my work and I’ll be undeterred, you know we’re going to continue to do the work that the public has elected us to do,” Sen. Lesser said.

Lawmakers on Beacon Hill are hoping to see a peaceful transfer of power in Washington, but if things get out of hand here in Massachusetts the state has a plan and is prepared to respond accordingly.