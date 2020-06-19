1  of  5
MA lawmakers declare ‘Juneteenth’ as state holiday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts Governor Charles Baker has issued a proclamation declaring June 19, 2020, as “Juneteenth Independence Day,” and that’s just the start of what’s being done to bring more racial justice to this state.

Both the House and Senate have filed bills regarding the Juneteenth holiday.

Under the current law, Juneteenth is observed on the closest Sunday to June 19, but the bills filed would change that to be celebrated on the Day of and would declare it a state holiday.

“This holiday is also a chance for us to recognize the painful history of slavery and racial injustice in this country, and to acknowledge the lasting, systemic impact that continues to this day,” Gov. Baker said.

The governor didn’t comment directly on the bills filed by the legislature, or the changes they want to make to honor Juneteenth, but he did say he was committed to working together to recognize this important day more widely going forward.

