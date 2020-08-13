MA lawmakers divided in support for candidates in U.S. Senate race

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, it’s really split as state legislators have either taken a stance as team Markey or team Kennedy in this year’s U.S. Senate race.

The two candidates are going head to head in the September 1st Democratic primary. Ed Markey is defending his seat against Joe Kennedy, and he’s picked up the endorsement of Northampton State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa.

Kennedy has also gained popularity among state lawmakers including the support of Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser. The two candidates are running on different platforms, and they’ve both launched attack ads ahead of the election.

A UMass Amherst poll released today shows Markey leading Kennedy by 15 points, but in Massachusetts, a lot can change in just a few weeks.

The two candidates will battle it out in September, then the winner will face their Republican opponent in the November 3 general election.