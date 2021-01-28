MA lawmakers file emergency legislation to help seniors sign up for vaccinations

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts seniors are still struggling to sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccines, which has prompted state lawmakers to file emergency legislation.

The state’s vaccine registration website has caused major frustration for families all across the Commonwealth. That’s why lawmakers on Beacon Hill are urging the governor to streamline the process.

Emergency legislation filed by Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser calls on Baker to establish a scheduling system for all vaccine appointments.

On top of that, Lesser and 30 of his legislative colleagues want to see a 24-hour phone hotline set up so that seniors can also make appointments over the phone.

“The big hope we have here is that as this goes forward, we get additional vaccines from the feds, we add additional capacity, more people get their first shot and get an appointment for their second shot but it’s going to take a little time,” Baker said on Thursday.

The Commonwealth usually gets 80,000 vaccine doses per shipment.

This week the state got 100,000 doses, which is a good sign, but it’s not enough to cover the vaccine shortage that’s causing the delay in appointments.