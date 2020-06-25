MA lawmakers launch another investigation into Soldiers’ Home deaths

BOSTON (WWLP) – Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo said he was happy to see the governor bring someone in to thoroughly investigate the situation Holyoke Soldiers’ Home but he said there are many questions that the report didn’t answer and that’s why he’s launching his own.

DeLeo reacted to the report saying, that he will quote “recommend a Special Legislative Oversight Committee conduct its own investigation.”

DeLeo went on to say that before he implements any of the governor’s recommendations, he needs the answers to many more questions, starting with why this tragedy was able to occur.

“I would hope that at least the recommendations that he made that we filed, irrespective of what else people on the legislative side might want to do can find their way into state law shortly,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

The two investigations out of the statehouse won’t be the ones that bring criminal charges to former management at the facility, but the Attorney General and the U.S Attorney of Massachusetts could file charges if their investigations indicate that they are necessary.