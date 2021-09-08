MA lawmakers look to expand women’s rights as other states move to ban abortions

BOSTON (WWLP) – As states like Texas move to ban abortions after six weeks, Massachusetts lawmakers are moving forward with their plan to expand abortion access.

Several bills have been filed this session to enhance abortion protections and make it easier for women across the Commonwealth to make decisions about their reproductive systems. Currently, the right to an abortion is codified in state law, meaning even if the Supreme Court overturns Roe V. Wade women in Massachusetts will still have access to abortion services.

What lawmakers in the Commonwealth are fighting for now is more funding for organizations like Planned Parenthood.

“So, I think it’s important for us here to make sure we’re supporting our funds to pass as many good laws supporting choice as we possibly can,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa told 22News.

Reproductive rights groups are gathering in Boston right now to hear @SenMarkey Condemn the U.S Supreme Court for refusing to block a Texas law that bans abortions after six weeks. pic.twitter.com/1lIlLhhtxv — Jodi Reed WWLP (@JReedTV) September 8, 2021

Rep. Sabadosa has filed two bills this session to expand abortion access. One would give health services at public universities across the state the ability to perform medical abortions on campus.

The other would eliminate co-pays and deductibles for all reproductive healthcare. The bills still have a long way to go before they reach the House floor, but, with retrodictive rights under attack across the country, pro-choice organizations are putting pressure on the legislature to get them passed this session.