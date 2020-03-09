MA lawmakers look to insurance companies to cover coronavirus cost testing, treatment

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 60 state lawmakers worked together to get public and private insurance companies to wave the costs of coronavirus testing and treatment.

Three western Massachusetts lawmakers led the effort last week to send a letter to the Divison of Insurance regarding coronavirus costs.

“We need to stop the spread of this virus, the only way to do that is to make sure that everybody who needs treatment, gets it and is not worried about a deductible and is not worried about a co-pay or hidden insurance bill,” Senator Eric Lesser said.

There was an outpouring of support for the letter here on Beacon Hill, including from Governor Charlie Baker.

“The reality is is that even a small co-pay whether for a city or town or an individual is a barrier to having a test, so we want to make sure that if someone thinks they might have the coronavirus to eliminate all barriers and one of the ways is the letter which Governor Baker did respond to,” Senator Jamie Eldridge said.

Right now 28 cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Massachusetts including 1 in Berkshire County.

Residents are still urged to take precautions to prevent yourself from getting sick, like washing your hands, covering your cough and staying home when you are sick.