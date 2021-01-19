MA lawmakers passed a major economic development bill, here’s what’s in it

BOSTON (WWLP) – A wide-ranging bill aims to put more than $600 million back into the Massachusetts economy over the next five years.

The new legislation focuses on key areas that have been affected by the pandemic, such as small businesses, housing production, and neighborhood stabilization.

One part of the bill that will benefit western Massachusetts directly has to do with under developed properties, space that lawmakers hope to turn into affordable housing units.

“Families can’t afford to live in Massachusetts because it’s just too expensive, the rents are too high, the house prices just keep going up and up and up,” Senator Eric Lesser told 22News.

It was really down to the wire for the bill to pass this session. Baker signed 100 outside sections of the bill, and ended up only using his veto power on 11 times.

Many on Beacon Hill say this is just a start, but it was critical that the bill pass this session so that some of this funding can start going to those who need it most.