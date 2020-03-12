MA lawmakers prioritizing public health over profit in coronavirus prevention

BOSTON (WWLP) – One day after Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency, elected officials are continuing their response to growing COVID-19 concerns in Massachusetts.

With several big events like the Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in south Boston being cancelled, businesses across the state worry that foot traffic will diminish and so will their profits. Coronavirus cases in the Commonwealth continue to grow, so in order to stop the spread of the virus, elected officials have decided to put public health above profits.

“We understand that asking people to change their habits, cancel some events and cancel travel is inconvenient and we also understand that it comes with a financial impact,” Gov. Baker said.

In order to mitigate the spread, Gov. Baker and public health officials have been in contact with communities across the state including in the Berkshires where 7 cases have been found so far.

“In Berkshire County, we are assisting the people there where we are beginning to see this kind of community-level transmission,” said DPH Commissioner Monica Bharel.

Accord to DPH, more than 1,000 people have been quarantined in Massachusetts so far, 683 people have been released from quarantine, and 445 are currently being monitored.

Gov. Baker said issuing a state of emergency gives the state more flexibility in responding to the coronavirus outbreak and will help with things like rescue, shelter, and evacuation.