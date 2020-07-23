MA lawmakers push for more mental health resources

BOSTON (WWLP) – House lawmakers on Beacon Hill continued their debate on a highly contested police reform bill Thursday.

So far, only a small portion of the amendments have been adopted, and several others were withdrawn, but the real challenge lies within the amendments that have not been debated yet.

Northampton State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa is the sponsor of several of the amendments still being considered.

One in particular that she is hoping to see included in the House’s police reform package would shift some of the responsibilities away from police officers, and onto professionals with more of a mental health background.

“What so many of the protesters have brought up is how do we start to move away from policing in the situations that we really just don’t need to be focused on policing, and that is really what this amendment does,” Rep. Sabadosa said.

Under Sabadosa’s proposal, people would still call 911 when they are in need. The dispatcher would then direct a social worker or a therapist to address the situation if necessary.

This would help to avoid having a police officer show up to deal with substance abuse, or child and family issues.