MA lawmakers push for more resources for childcare centers

BOSTON (WWLP) – Child care centers in the Commonwealth have a lot of things they need to do before they can welcome children back, and some state lawmakers are pushing for more resources for those facilities so they can keep both staff and students safe.

Child care centers in the Commonwealth were told that they had to follow strict guidelines like temperature checks, special entrances, and social distancing in order to open at 50 percent capacity.

Even though the department of early education rolled back some of those protocols last week, some state lawmakers believe that more needs to be done to help these centers survive the pandemic.

“If we have a a certain cap on the number of students we can have in a classroom, what does that mean for the business model of childcare providers and so it could have an impact on the long term sustainability of our childcare system here in Massachusetts,” Sen. Hinds said.

In order to prevent the closure of childcare facilities in Massachusetts, Congresswoman Katherine Clark has filed a bill to create a $10 billion grant fund, which would help daycare centers pay for the upgrades needed to reopen.

None of the additional childcare funding has been approved yet, but supporters say the fight on Beacon Hill and Capitol Hill will continue.