MA lawmakers push for passage of ROE Act after Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 26: U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett is sworn in by Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas during a ceremonial swearing-in event on the South Lawn of the White House October 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The Senate confirmed Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court today by a vote of 52-48. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state’s U.S. Senators will host a virtual town hall Tuesday night to push for the passage of the ROE Act.

Amy Coney Barrett was approved by the U.S. Senate on Monday night in a 52 to 45 vote. Her confirmation changes the dynamics of the Supreme Court, filling the seat previously held by liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg.

As a conservative, Barrett now has the votes to potentially overturn the landmark abortions rights law, ROE V. Wade.

“We feel strongly that we cannot wait until disaster is at our doorstep. Massachusetts has a responsibility to protect access today and not wait for the worst to happen,” Rebecca Hart Holder told 22News.

If passed, the ROE Act would put the right to abortion in state law. It would also allow for abortions after 24 weeks in cases of lethal fetal diagnoses.

However, there is one part of the bill in particular that is receiving pushback. It would allow young women to get an abortion without parental consent.

The ROE Act currently sits in the judiciary committee, supporters are hoping to see it passed before the end of the year.