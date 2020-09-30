MA lawmakers push for SJC nominee from western Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – Twenty members of the western Massachusetts delegation have signed a letter urging Governor Baker to appoint a resident from the western part of the state, a move they believe should have been done a long time ago.

The death of Chief Justice Ralph Gants earlier this month opened up a seat on the state’s supreme judicial court.

On top of that, another justice, Barbara Lenk is preparing to retire from her position which would open up two seats on the court.

The western Massachusetts delegation is hoping to finally see a resident from their districts fill at least one of those vacancies.

“Somebody who takes the entire Commonwealth into consideration when they’re making their judgements and that includes people from rural areas, that includes people from outside of the Boston belt,” Rep. Susannah Whipps told 22News.

The Massachusetts supreme judicial court is made up of one chief justice and six associate justices.

Governor Baker is expected to make history with his decision, being the only governor in recent history to appoint all seven of state’s supreme court justices.

Candidates have until Friday, October 16 to apply.