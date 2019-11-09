MA lawmakers push to pay college athletes

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now college athletes are not paid when they play for organizations like the NCAA, but there is a movement forming across the country to change that.

Springfield State Representative Carlos Gonzales filed a bill to allow college athletes in Massachusetts to receive compensation for the use of their name, image, and likeness.

Representative Gonzalez and professional athletes like Lebron James have been outspoken about this issue, saying college sports organizations make millions of dollars off their players and it’s only fair that they get a cut of their earnings.

“These kids play for four years, sometimes less than that, potentially can get hurt and never reap any financial benefits,” Rep. Gonzalez said.

Representative Gonzalez said many of the state’s student-athletes are from low-income communities. If they don’t go on to play professional sports, the only thing they could be left with is life-altering injuries.

The bill, if passed would require each college to establish an injured athlete fund, for student-athlete who suffered a career-ending or long-term injury when they graduate.