MA lawmakers question Gov. Baker about issues with the state’s vaccine website

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker was in the hot seat Thursday answering questions about a vaccine rollout that left thousands of Massachusetts residents struggling to schedule appointments.

Last week, we saw the state’s vaccine website crash but Gov. Baker said those issues were fixed, so when residents ran into similar problems Thursday, they made their frustrations known.

Gov. Baker announced that there will be a new ‘digital waiting room’ feature on the state’s vaccine website. Residents were told that if they couldn’t book their appointments right away they would be given time to book later.

The issue that residents ran into today was that they were given a time of 100 to 400 minutes, and many people say all the spots were taken once they got through.

“It’s important for people to understand that we think it probably will take a month for everybody who’s newly eligible to get their first appointment,” Baker said.

The governor blamed the lack of appointments on the lack of supplies coming from the federal government.

Right now, the Commonwealth is only getting about 130,000 first doses each week, a number he’s hoping to see increase significantly.

Now, the governor has been criticized on his rollout plan and the issues associated with it.