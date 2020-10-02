Lawmakers urging residents to follow safety guidelines following President Trump’s diagnosis

BOSTON (WWLP) — Though Massachusetts lawmakers have yet to express their thoughts on the president’s diagnosis, they are still urging Massachusetts residents to continue to follow the public health guidelines.

Massachusetts was one of the first states in the nation to put a public health advisory in place asking residents to wear a mask.

The Governor and state health officials worked swiftly to shut down parts of the economy where COVID-19 transmission was high. This was a move that received criticism from many of the president’s supporters.

As we learn of the news about President Trump, many in the state legislature are hoping that everyone will start to take the virus more seriously. That means wearing a mask in public, social distancing and maintaining good hygiene.

We’ve seen a lot of compliance to those guidelines here in the Commonwealth that’s why our positive test rate is around 1-percent. But everyone is reminded that now is not the time to let up on those precautions.