MA lawmakers refile bill to allow undocumented immigrants apply for driver’s license

BOSTON (WWLP) – A bill has been re-filed on Beacon Hill to allow immigrants living in Massachusetts to access a driver’s license.

After failing to pass last session, sponsors of the ‘Work & Family Mobility Act’ say they’re not giving up in fact they believe the bill is needed now more than ever.

The work and family mobility act would allow undocumented immigrants to apply for a Massachusetts driver’s license.

Supporters of the bill held a virtual rally earlier Tuesday where they emphasized the importance of its passage, especially during the pandemic.

“Public transit operations are far too limited to enable much of the essential immigrant workforce and immigrant communities to get to work, buy groceries, and access reliable healthcare,” Jenessica Roman said.

According to Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan, this policy would make the roads a safer place for all Massachusetts drivers because it would ensure that all motorists have proper training and proper insurance coverage.

Now, the bill has received pushback from dozens of lawmakers here on Beacon Hill, including Governor Baker who said last session that he would not sign it.