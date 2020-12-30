MA lawmakers show their support for increased stimulus payments

BOSTON (WWLP) – A major stimulus package has passed in Washington but many on the state level say it’s not enough.

Well, many on Beacon Hill are pushing for that increase in individual payments from $600 to $2,000, but that’s not all, they’re also hoping to see state and local governments receive the funding they need to respond to this pandemic.

The $900 billion stimulus plan includes funding for rental assistance, unemployment, schools, roads, and much more. But, it doesn’t include money for state and local governments which fund programs that thousands of families use each day.

“We need more funding for state and local government, and we’re kind [of] the big employer in the Commonwealth and we’re disappointed to not see that as a part of this package,” Senator Adam Hinds of Pittsfield said.

Right now, lawmakers in Washington are still debating the increase in individual payments. Republicans have blocked attempts to raise the amount from $600 to $2,000.

Many of the elected officials in Massachusetts say they’re still holding out hope that the individual payments will be boosted and that more stimulus is on its way.