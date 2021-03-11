MA lawmakers still holding hearings virtually one year into COVID-19 pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s been exactly one year since the world health organization declared that coronavirus was a pandemic.

The halls at the Statehouse looked a lot different this time last year. Most of the legislature was still coming into the building but that ended abruptly when coronavirus cases started to rise.

State lawmakers were determined to continue their work so they started to hold their hearings, meetings, and even floor votes virtually. In March of 2020, they approved emergency funds to help the state purchase life-saving supplies like PPE and ventilators.

Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency and issued a stay-at-home order for all Massachusetts residents. A time period that he gets choked up about when discussing.

“This is the one-year anniversary of the signing of the executive order here in Massachusetts,” Baker said.

The governor’s decision to close all non-essential businesses and limit travel to the Commonwealth didn’t sit well with everyone. Hundreds gathered in front of the statehouse to protest his executive orders.

Most of the legislative hearings still take place virtually, and Gov. Baker still holds regular news conferences to give an update on our fight against the virus.

Vaccines now being distributed state leaders say there is a light at the end of the tunnel, we just have to have a little bit more patience.