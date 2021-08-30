MA lawmakers still pushing to bring back happy hour

BOSTON (WWLP) – Happy hour could be returning in Massachusetts.

The committee on professional licensure held a hearing on the happy hour bill on Monday and even though the committee didn’t vote on the matter, all hope is not lost.

Right now, three separate proposals have been filed to bring happy hour back to the state of Massachusetts. The popular drink specials were banned back in 1984 to cut down on the number of drunk driving accidents that occurred across the state. But this session, lawmakers believe happy hour can be brought back in a safe way.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Maura Healey approved a ballot initiative that would let voters decide if Happy Hour should come back. That initiative will need to get more than 80,000 signatures in order to be considered by the legislature and later go on the ballot.

A poll released this summer shows that more than 70 percent of Massachusetts residents would like to see happy hour return.