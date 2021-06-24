MA lawmakers strongly oppose Gov. Baker’s two-month sales tax-free plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker wants to remove the state’s sales tax for two months, but his proposal isn’t well-liked on Beacon Hill.

Well, it didn’t take long for lawmakers to share their strong opposition to the governor’s plan on social media. They said it was a ‘gimmick’ and that it would be a horrible decision to pass something like this.

Governor Baker’s plan would remove the 6.25 percent sales tax in Massachusetts for the months of August and September. Baker said he wants to extend the sales tax holiday from just one weekend to two full months, as a way to put money back into the pockets of residents and business owners across the state.

But, Massachusetts lawmakers believe it would have the opposite effect by only helping those that can spend the most money.

“You know, people who are struggling to make ends meet and to pay their rent, they’re not the ones that are going to go out and buy a $7,000 television on a tax-free month or tax-free weekend so you’re really giving the biggest break to the people who can spend the most,” Rep. Lindsay Sabadosa told 22News.

Even though the governor’s proposal has faced opposition from lawmakers, the Massachusetts Retailers Association disagrees. They say the plan is quote ‘a smart, exciting, and progressive economic incentive that will benefit our small businesses.’