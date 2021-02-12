MA lawmakers urge Gov. Baker to put ‘asthma’ on comorbidities list

BOSTON (WWLP) – Asthma has been left off of the state’s list of high risk medical conditions.

Back in 2019, the City of Springfield was named the asthma capital of the country, and now those same residents could be forced to wait longer to receive the vaccine. Under the governor’s vaccine rollout plan, individuals that are 65 years and older are next to receive their doses.

Followed by individuals with two or more comorbidities. Well, according to the state’s list that doesn’t include asthma.

This oversight prompted lawmakers to send a letter to their colleagues urging them to put pressure on the governor to change this policy.

It even got attention from Massachusetts Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley. Pressley noted that this policy will have a significant impact in low-income communities because many of those residents have asthma or other respiratory diseases.

The governor has been asked about changing this policy on several occasions. He said yesterday that his administration has been talking about it, but no action has been taken so far.