MA lawmakers urge Gov. Baker to sign genocide education bill

BOSTON (WWLP) – The state legislature has approved a bill that would change the way students learn about Genocide.

The main objective of the genocide education bill is to inform students about tragic events in our world’s history in the hopes that we as a society can prevent it from ever happening again. Now, the bill is just one signature away from becoming law.

If Governor Baker signs the bill that is currently sitting on his desk every middle school and high school in the Commonwealth would be required to include instruction on the history of genocide.

From the Rwandan geocide, to the Armenian genocide and especially the Holocaust the new curriculum will show students how these human rights atrocities began and how they ended.

The reason lawmakers are pushing to change the curriculum this session is due to a rise in anti-Semitism. Last year, several anti-sematic incidents were reported in Massachusetts including vandalism, arson and assault.

Members of the legislature made it clear that any act of violence will not be tolerated in the Commonwealth and they believe that the best way to prevent it is through education.

“We are always at risk of repeating history, so with this our students, our children, will be taught the painful lessons of past genocides,” Senator Jo Comerford told 22News.

The bill has a ton of support on Beacon Hill so lawmakers are hoping to see Governor Baker sign it into law before Christmas.