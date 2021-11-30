MA lawmakers: Use caution when around others this holiday season

BOSTON (WWLP) – The new Omicron variant hasn’t been detected in the U.S. yet, but state leaders are keeping a close eye on the data being released about it.

Right now, Massachusetts is actually in a good spot to handle a spike in cases which state leaders do expect to happen after the holidays. However, lawmakers on Beacon Hill still believe that more needs to be done to protect residents.

At this point more than 80-percent of the adult population in Massachusetts has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. A booster vaccine is also available to every resident 18 years or older and appointments are filling up in nearly every corner of the state.

While all of these measures are protecting residents against the virus, lawmakers are asking their constituents to remain vigilant this holiday season.

“We have to think about who we’re coming in contact with,” said Senator Jo Comerford. “We have to wear masks, we have to crack windows, and practice some distancing and hygiene, we need to do all of these things because the vaccine isn’t 100% effective.”

The legislature is calling on the Governor to continue to invest in testing, hospital staffing, and local boards of health. Governor Baker says he is absolutely willing to do that however, he’s still waiting on the legislature to approve close to $4 billion in ARPA funding. Money that likely won’t be spent until after the new year.