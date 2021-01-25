MA lawmakers voice concerns over Gov. Baker’s vaccine distribution plan

BOSTON (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker announced Monday that he will be adjusting the state’s vaccine roll-out plan to prioritize older residents.

Massachusetts lawmakers say they are happy to see vulnerable residents move up on the list, but they have some concerns about how the plan will play out in western Massachusetts. Baker announced that Phase 2 will begin on February 1, opening up vaccinations to residents 75 and older.

Next to receive their doses in Phase 2 will be residents who are 65 and older, followed by residents with two or more comorbidities.

“I’m glad to see that Phase 2 is moving forward but we are nowhere near where we need to be to get the vaccines out in a way that’s going to actually get this pandemic under control, and especially here in western Mass,” Senator Eric Lesser told 22News.

If you look on the state’s vaccination site map you’ll see that a large part of western Massachusetts has been left without a single site, something lawmakers are fighting to change.

If you do fall into Phase 1, you can sign up now to receive your vaccine, if you’re in Phase 2 you can begin to sign up on Wednesday, January 27.

To find out where you can get vaccinated, check here.