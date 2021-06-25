MA lawmakers want targeted investments, not tax breaks

BOSTON (WWLP) – It’s been two days since Governor Charlie Baker announced a proposal that would eliminate the state’s sales tax for two whole months.

On Wednesday, Gov. Baker filed a bill that would remove the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax for the months of August and September. Typically, the sales tax holiday is only a weekend affair, but Baker said extending that period would give families and business owners a much-needed financial break after the pandemic.

“This proposal will help taxpayers keep more money in their pockets and encourage more people to shop locally, it will especially help lower-income residents who are the most affected by the sales tax in the first place,” Baker said on Wednesday.

It didn’t take long for lawmakers to push back on the Governor’s statements. Northampton State Representative Lindsay Sabadosa took to Twitter to call the Governor’s plan a “gimmick,” adding that the only people who will benefit from the tax break are residents who can spend the most money.

Members of the legislature say they would prefer to see the governor distribute money in a more targeted way, like investing in schools or improving transportation.