MA lawmakers want to prevent PPP loans from being taxed

BOSTON (WWLP) – If the legislature doesn’t take action, businesses that received what is known as a ‘paycheck protection loan’ or PPP loan will have to pay a five percent tax on the money they received.

The Commonwealth in partnership with the federal government provided small businesses across the state with millions of dollars in loans.

Now many of those loans were forgiven, but only if businesses kept their employees on staff, continued to pay their rent and much more.

Lawmakers feel that taxing that money would go against what the program is intended to do which is to keep businesses afloat during the pandemic.

“The last thing the Commonwealth should be doing is taxing PPP loans and further putting any type of burden on any of these small businesses,” Rep. Boldyga said.

More than 50 lawmakers have signed onto a proposal that would cancel those taxes.

House and Senate members are hoping to take action on this before March 15, which is the deadline that businesses have to submit their taxes.