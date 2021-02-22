MA lawmakers will consider legalizing sports betting once again

BOSTON (WWLP) – Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser is leading the charge to legalize sports betting this session and he believes his bill will receive the support it needs to finally be brought to a vote.

The bill would create three distinct sports betting license types:

Betting at casinos and the slots parlor Horse racing tracks or simulcast centers Mobile or online platforms.

“The bill prohibits anyone under 21 from placing bets and also prohibits the use of credit cards,” Senator Lesser said on Monday.

New Hampshire which legalized sports betting back in 2019 only allows bets to be placed on Draft Kings. Rhode Island however uses it’s lottery system to place sports bets. Maine, Vermont and Connecticut have similar bills pending.

If this bill passes, Massachusetts would be the first state in New England to offer three different licensing systems, which allows sports betting at both physical locations and online.