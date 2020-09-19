MA lawmakers work to help colleges re-open safely

BOSTON (WWLP) – The re-opening of college campuses in the Commonwealth has been challenging, to say the least.

Nearly all of the state’s colleges and universities have a comprehensive COVID-19 testing protocol in place and the results of the first round of testing are finally in. According to DPH, the positive test rate on college campuses in Massachusetts is at .01 percent.

Governor Charlie Baker applauded the efforts of students and staff for doing their part to help schools re-open safely. To make sure that this progress continues Longmeadow State Senator Eric Lesser met virtually with the president of Elm College to discuss a longterm safety plan.

“This is really an unprecedented experience for so many people and in particular for higher ed, and we know in Massachusetts especially even in western Massachusetts not only are important for our students but are big business for us,” Senator Lesser said.

To help colleges and universities open safely and stay open, the state has allocated $500 million from the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

This is money that state lawmakers believe will also benefit the local communities.