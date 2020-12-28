MA lawmakers work to pass several major bills before the end of the session

BOSTON (WWLP) – Both the House and Senate have formal sessions scheduled this week and they will need to vote on several major bills in order to get things done before the new session starts on January 5.

The debate around the state budget continues as lawmakers on Beacon Hill vote to override several of the Governor’s line item vetos.

They spent several days before Christmas voting to override dozens of cuts that the governor wanted to make, and they intend to continue that process into the New year.

“Also kind’ve pending in addition to the budget overrides are these very important policy, conference committees that are still pending on very big, very urgent topics,” Sen. Eric Lesser told 22News.

One of those topics is police reform. The legislature has reached a compromise with the Governor around the use of facial recognition software, allowing officers to use it to in situations where the public is at risk. Baker said he intends to sign the bill sometime this week.

22News is keeping a close eye on other pending legislation like a climate change bill, a transportation bill and a major economic development package. We will bring you updates on them as soon as they become available.