MA lawmakers working to prevent evictions, foreclosures even after pandemic

BOSTON (WWLP) – Currently, there is a moratorium in place to prevent residents from being evicted or having their homes go into foreclosure, but that’s set to expire next month, so lawmakers are taking action now to extend that deadline.

A bill filed on Tuesday would prevent residents from being kicked out of their homes for failure to pay until one year after Governor Charlie Baker lifts the public health emergency.

To help property owners and landlords with 15 or fewer units, the bill would also create a state fund that would offer aid to those who were unable to pay housing costs due to the pandemic.

“As we look forward to a safe and successful re-opening, we need to make ensure that all families and all households have access to housing,” Lt. Governor Karen Polito said.

In a separate bill filed yesterday, the Baker administration is hoping to direct $20 million to a new emergency rental and mortgage assistance program.

Both bills will need the be approved by the legislature before they can take effect.