MA lawmakers worry college students might put their communities at risk

BOSTON (WWLP) – College students in Massachusetts are adapting to the new protocols in place, but are they following them well enough to protect the local community?

There have been several instances now where college parties had to be broken up and large groups of students were asked to disperse, which worries many lawmakers here at the statehouse because they feel that they’re putting the entire community at risk.

A recent example of students breaking the state’s limit on gatherings happened last week at Northeastern University where 11 students were caught in a hotel room and were subsequently expelled, their tuition was not reimbursed. This caught the attention of state leaders who believe it can be used as a deterrent for other students looking to do the same thing.

“And I think this sends a pretty powerful message about that despite the fact that it’s obviously a really terrible blow for the kids and the families that are involved,” Gov. Charlie Baker said.

Many of the state’s colleges and universities have urged students not to return to campus, and to take the fall semester online. Schools that are having students back must have comprehensive testing and cleaning protocols in place.

Gov. Baker said he will be looking at the public health data after school re-openings to determine if or when we can move into the next phase of re-opening.