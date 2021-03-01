MA leading the pack on per capita doses

FILE – In this Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 file photo, pharmacy technician Sochi Evans fills a syringe with a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Texas Southern University in Houston. Coronavirus cases are continuing to decline in the U.S. after a winter surge. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University say the seven-day average of new coronavirus cases in the country dropped below 100,000 on Friday, Feb. 12 for the first time since November 4. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – On a per capita basis, Massachusetts is vastly outperforming other large states when it comes to administering COVID-19 vaccine doses.

Gov. Charlie Baker has been touting U.S. Centers for Disease Control statistics that put Massachusetts among the top 10 states in the country for doses administered per capita and Massachusetts’ number one ranking for first doses administered per capita among states with at least 5 million residents over each of the last three weeks.

As of Sunday, the CDC said 22.7 percent of the adults in Massachusetts had received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That’s the highest percentage of residents who have gotten at least one dose among the 24 states with 5 million residents or more.

(The COVID-19 vaccines currently available have only been approved for use in adults. If you consider the entire state population, 18.3 percent has gotten at least one vaccine dose.

Minnesota, which has gotten a first dose to 22.2 percent of its adult population, ranks second followed by Arizona at 22 percent and Wisconsin at 21.3 percent. The average for the 24 largest states is 19.52 percent, according to CDC data.

However, 14 of the states including Minnesota (10.8 percent), Wisconsin (11.4 percent) and Arizona (9.9 percent), had administered second vaccine doses to greater shares of their population than Massachusetts (9.4 percent).

The CDC also said Massachusetts has administered 26,167 vaccine doses (first and second) per 100,000 residents which is a greater per capita amount than any other large state.

The closest is Wisconsin, which has administered 25,778 doses per 100,000 residents, according to the CDC.