MA legislators plan to question Gov. Baker over vaccine rollout

BOSTON (WWLP) – On Thursday, February 25, an oversight hearing will take place virtually and Governor Charlie Baker has agreed to testify which means lawmakers will be able to ask him questions directly.

The Governor’s vaccine rollout plan has received strong criticism from many on Beacon Hill.

They worry that his plan caused major delays in getting the vaccine to some of the most vulnerable residents in the state.

“I think that the Baker-Polito Administration has been to focused on counting the number of people who have gotten the vaccine in their arm and have not done enough to take into consideration those who are most vulnerable,” Rep. Gouveia said.

Members of the new COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Management Committee, said they plan to ask Baker about the companion system. Which they believe delayed shots from getting to teachers, frontline workers and those with underlying conditions.

Another big issue expected to be addressed on Thursday is the crash of the vaccine website and how to prevent that from happening moving forward.