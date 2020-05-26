MA legislators work to get undocumented residents stimulus checks

BOSTON (WWLP) – Back in April, the federal government sent out the first round of stimulus checks but residents who pay taxes in Massachusetts using an ITIN number never got them, and that’s something that state lawmakers want to correct.

Many of the state’s undocumented workers use an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number or ITIN to pay their state taxes. The federal CARES act which was responsible for funding the stimulus checks excluded ITIN users.

That means that individuals and families with ITIN numbers or those who claimed and ITIN user as a dependent were left without critical funding during this public health crisis.

“These are families who again have been paying taxes, it adds up to many millions of dollars in Massachusetts every year,” Rep. Farley-Bouvier said.

The bill titled, An Act to Provide Equal Stimulus Checks to Immigrant Taxpayers, would use some of the funding sent to Massachusetts by the federal government.

The bill currently sits in Joint Committee on Revenue – 22News will continue to follow this legislation and provide you with updates once they become available.