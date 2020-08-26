MA mayors join push for postal service protection

BOSTON (SHNS) – Mayors of six Massachusetts cities joined with peers from across the country to urge Congress to ensure that mail-in voting runs as smoothly as possible this election season amid disruptions at the U.S. Postal Service.

A total of 170 mayors from both major political parties signed an Aug. 22 letter to House and Senate leaders stressing that guaranteed access to voting by mail is a critical issue calling for vigilance even after Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would back down from some changes that could have led to delays in delivery of ballots.

Signatories included Beverly Mayor Michael Cahill, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh, Framingham Mayor Yvonne Spicer, Lynn Mayor Thomas McGee, New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell, and Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller.

“The spread of the Coronavirus has already created challenges and uncertainty around our local, state and national electoral processes,” mayors wrote. “We cannot afford further disruption.”

At a June annual meeting, the U.S. Conference of Mayors approved resolutions supporting safe and accessible elections as well as voting by mail, authors wrote.

“This must also be a national priority,” mayors wrote. “Anything less not only threatens to undermine our democratic values but erodes the very fabric of our country.”