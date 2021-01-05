MA moves one step closer to rail service connecting Pittsfield to Boston

BOSTON (WWLP) – MassDOT found that a passenger rail service from the western part of the state to the eastern part of the state could increase the quality of life for thousands of Massachusetts families.

According to Transportation Secretary Stephanie Pollack, an East-West rail could increase employment opportunities for workers and expand the talent pool available to employers.

On top of that, the rail service could also help to lower housing costs in Boston while boosting the western Massachusetts economy.

“We have a real blueprint now in front of us for how to make rail between Pittsfield and Springfield and Boston a reality. Now that the study is done the focus is now going to shift to securing resources and continuing to build support,” Senator Eric Lesser said about the project.

MassDOT said they will need to look more into the feasibility of the project, and how it will be paid for, but answers to that question could help them determine a timeline for when construction can begin.